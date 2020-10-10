INVESCO Asia Trust (LON:IAT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $293.37

INVESCO Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.37 and traded as high as $307.92. INVESCO Asia Trust shares last traded at $305.25, with a volume of 42,267 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 293.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 268.57. The company has a market cap of $200.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.56.

INVESCO Asia Trust Company Profile (LON:IAT)

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

