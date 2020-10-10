Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.16

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and traded as high as $20.37. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 81,968 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0565 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period.

About Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

