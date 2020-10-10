Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.17

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.17 and traded as high as $12.32. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 12,961 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0458 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTN. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 534,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 152,359 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 635.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 205,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 177,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $843,000.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.