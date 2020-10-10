Investview (OTCMKTS:INVU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.01. Investview shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 57,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

About Investview (OTCMKTS:INVU)

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, delivers financial education, research, and technology for individuals. Its services include research, trade alerts, and live trading rooms that include instruction in equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, crowdfunding, and cryptocurrency sector education.

