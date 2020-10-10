IOST Trading Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One IOST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Vebitcoin, OTCBTC and Bithumb. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. IOST has a market cap of $87.77 million and $29.62 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IOST

IOST (IOST) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,133,347,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,204,807,474 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, HitBTC, OKEx, Cobinhood, Livecoin, CoinZest, Huobi, DigiFinex, OTCBTC, Upbit, Vebitcoin, IDAX, Bitkub, Hotbit, Bitrue, DragonEX, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Coineal, BigONE, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, IDEX, CoinBene, BitMax, DDEX, Bithumb, Zebpay, Binance, Kucoin, Kyber Network, WazirX, BitMart and Koinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

