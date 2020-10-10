IOTA (MIOTA) Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002495 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone, Exrates, HitBTC and Binance. IOTA has a market cap of $783.53 million and approximately $15.86 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00194118 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000859 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000148 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Binance, CoinFalcon, Bitfinex, FCoin, OKEx, Ovis, Exrates, Cobinhood, Upbit, Gate.io, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

