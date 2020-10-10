IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 11,235.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 463,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,516 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.87% of IPG Photonics worth $74,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,647,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,395,000 after purchasing an additional 266,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 405,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,762,000 after purchasing an additional 36,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $181.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.04. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $184.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.06 and a beta of 1.54.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

In related news, Director John R. Peeler sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $57,284.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,040.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $396,479.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,420 shares of company stock valued at $6,649,284. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

