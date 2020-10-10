IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.95

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as high as $2.04. IRIDEX shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 15,722 shares traded.

IRIX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $28.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.40.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

