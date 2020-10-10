Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,887,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 189,383 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.18% of Iridium Communications worth $73,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.23. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $140.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $87,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,333 shares in the company, valued at $763,137.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 33,857 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,009,615.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,676 shares of company stock valued at $13,123,118 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

