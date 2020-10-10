iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.66

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and traded as high as $22.92. iShares MSCI Spain ETF shares last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 440,277 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 7,804.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 534,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 527,805 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 226,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 145,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 138,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 133,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 67,104 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

