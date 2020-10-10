Jarvis+ One Day Volume Reaches $15,932.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One Jarvis+ token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $224,310.57 and approximately $15,932.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00250444 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00038050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00092640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.01520809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00156929 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 tokens. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com.

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

Jarvis+ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.