JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $115.21

JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.21 and traded as high as $117.34. JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income shares last traded at $115.50, with a volume of 1,094,038 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 115.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 101.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This is an increase from JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%.

JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Company Profile (LON:JEMI)

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

