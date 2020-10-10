JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $568.79

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $568.79 and traded as high as $609.19. JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at $605.00, with a volume of 89,036 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $453.02 million and a P/E ratio of -2.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 568.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 526.38.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is an investment holding company. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from investments in India. The Company also invests in companies, which earn a material part of their revenues from India. The Company will not invest in the other countries of the Indian sub-continent nor in Sri Lanka.

