Jupiter US Smaller Companies (LON:JUS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $979.17

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:JUS)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $979.17 and traded as high as $1,020.00. Jupiter US Smaller Companies shares last traded at $1,010.00, with a volume of 14,838 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 979.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 907.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09.

About Jupiter US Smaller Companies (LON:JUS)

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of quoted United States smaller and medium-sized companies. The Investment Adviser, Jupiter Asset Management Limited, takes a risk-averse approach to investment, emphasizing capital preservation.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter US Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter US Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.