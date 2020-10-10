JustLiquidity Trading 12.2% Higher This Week (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $159,274.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One JustLiquidity token can now be bought for approximately $36.53 or 0.00321870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00250657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00037956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00092407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.67 or 0.01521349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00157098 BTC.

JustLiquidity Token Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,630 tokens. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity.

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.