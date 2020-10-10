K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Get K12 alerts:

In other news, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $656,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,865.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in K12 by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in K12 by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in K12 by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in K12 by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in K12 by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of K12 stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average is $30.49. K12 has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $268.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.47 million. K12 had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.75%. K12’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that K12 will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.