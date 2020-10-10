Keep Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $686,470.00 (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $8.59 million and $686,470.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00005462 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00249523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00091664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00037567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.22 or 0.01515476 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00155316 BTC.

Keep Network Token Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,927,481 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.

