Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.58

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.58 and traded as low as $7.81. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 18,260 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.62, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $89.70 million and a PE ratio of 7.11.

Get Keg Royalties Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:KEG.UN)

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.