Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,395 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Kelly Services worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 46.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Kelly Services by 43.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 161.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 13.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kelly Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of KELYA opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $728.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $25.09.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $975.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.74 million. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

