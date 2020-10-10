Lamden Price Tops $0.0450 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Lamden has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Lamden token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, HitBTC, Bilaxy and Radar Relay. Lamden has a market cap of $6.39 million and $211,228.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00023684 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, HitBTC, IDEX, DEx.top and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

