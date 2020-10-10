Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.24. Laramide Resources shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 204,760 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. The company has a market cap of $39.65 million and a PE ratio of -14.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26.

In other news, Director Marc Charles Henderson bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$31,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,904,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,620,394.07.

About Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM)

Laramide Resources Ltd. explores for and develops uranium projects in Australia and the United States. Its flagship project is the Westmoreland property located in Queensland, Australia. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Murphy Uranium Tenements in the Northern Territory of Australia. Laramide Resources Ltd.

