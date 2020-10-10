Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $517.10

Law Debenture Co. plc (LON:LWDB)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $517.10 and traded as high as $553.00. Law Debenture shares last traded at $542.00, with a volume of 205,520 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 517.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 511.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Law Debenture’s payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

About Law Debenture (LON:LWDB)

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

