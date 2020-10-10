Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.11

Leatt Corp (OTCMKTS:LEAT) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and traded as high as $6.22. Leatt shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 1,250 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $33.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter. Leatt had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 7.41%.

About Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT)

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck. It also provides Leatt helmet range for head and brain protection; and Leatt body armor range, including chest protectors, body protectors, back protectors, elbow guards, shoulder braces, knee braces, knee and leg guards, kidney belts, and impact shorts for use in various activities, such as horseback riding, snowboarding, skiing, and other activities.

