Lethean Price Tops $0.0001 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 64.2% lower against the US dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $90,403.57 and $6.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00251123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00092698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00038046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.94 or 0.01522351 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00157104 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lethean Coin Trading

Lethean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.