LGO Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,506.00 (LGO)

LGO Token (CURRENCY:LGO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One LGO Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. LGO Token has a market cap of $983,212.60 and $2,506.00 worth of LGO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LGO Token has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00041364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.44 or 0.05072172 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00053498 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031102 BTC.

LGO Token Token Profile

LGO Token is a token. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. LGO Token’s total supply is 217,845,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,985,545 tokens. LGO Token’s official Twitter account is @LegolasExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. LGO Token’s official message board is lgo.group/posts. LGO Token’s official website is lgo.group.

