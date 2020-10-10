Lightstreams (PHT) Tops One Day Volume of $2,390.00

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Lightstreams has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $2,390.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.78 or 0.05034424 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00053894 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00031092 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,928,016 coins. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams.

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

Lightstreams can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

