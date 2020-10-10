Lisk Price Tops $1.16 (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00010270 BTC on major exchanges including ChaoEX, Poloniex, Exrates and Binance. Lisk has a market cap of $146.23 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00021348 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00020311 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00009482 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00014823 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,112,963 coins and its circulating supply is 126,103,674 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Upbit, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Coindeal, Coinbe, Livecoin, OKEx, Gate.io, Bittrex, YoBit, Poloniex, Bitbns, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Exrates, BitBay, ChaoEX, Huobi and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

