Lobstex (LOBS) Price Hits $0.0319 on Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $649,821.90 and $266,349.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00398570 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00018911 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00012748 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00007621 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007829 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00010001 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00026398 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,400,657 coins and its circulating supply is 20,400,645 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

