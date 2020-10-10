Loki Reaches Market Cap of $20.26 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Loki has a market cap of $20.26 million and $255,903.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loki has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00003553 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,291.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.70 or 0.03283114 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.83 or 0.02097472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00433034 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.65 or 0.01024248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010571 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00603444 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00046906 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 50,502,442 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

