Loom Network (LOOM) Price Up 10.4% This Week

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Loom Network has a market cap of $21.36 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $584.95 or 0.05153803 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00053726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031119 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a token. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

