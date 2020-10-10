LUKSO Price Tops $0.65 on Major Exchanges (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00005723 BTC on popular exchanges. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019648 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $574.01 or 0.05052630 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00030989 BTC.

LUKSO Profile

LUKSO (CRYPTO:LYXe) is a token. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso.

LUKSO Token Trading

LUKSO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

