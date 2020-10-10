Lunyr (LUN) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $392,441.30 and approximately $930.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lunyr has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001505 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00251660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00037924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00092212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.02 or 0.01524622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00157111 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr launched on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com.

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, BiteBTC, Binance, Huobi, Gate.io, BigONE, Upbit, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.