Maecenas Trading Up 133.1% Over Last 7 Days (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 171.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Maecenas token can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Maecenas has a market cap of $508,248.26 and approximately $720.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 133.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Maecenas

Maecenas was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,588,204 tokens. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

