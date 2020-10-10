Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded Marcus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet cut Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Marcus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

MCS opened at $7.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $237.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14. Marcus has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $37.39.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. Research analysts expect that Marcus will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 172,955 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 764,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 162,069 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Marcus by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 755,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 172,968 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Marcus by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 454,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 29,824 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

