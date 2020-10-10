Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,354,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,404 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Mattel worth $80,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Mattel by 3.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 100,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mattel by 3.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Mattel by 9.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mattel alerts:

NASDAQ MAT opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 51.02% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $732.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.57 million. Research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mattel from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Mattel from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mattel from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mattel from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.