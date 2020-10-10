Mawson Gold Limited (MAW.TO) (TSE:MAW) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.44

Mawson Gold Limited (MAW.TO) (TSE:MAW)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.44. Mawson Gold Limited (MAW.TO) shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 167,381 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $111.65 million and a PE ratio of -36.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.37.

About Mawson Gold Limited (MAW.TO) (TSE:MAW)

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications and reservations in Finland.

