Mchain (MAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $123.00

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Mchain has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. Mchain has a market cap of $63,459.05 and $123.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001791 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001283 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000103 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002541 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000458 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain (MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 46,956,800 coins. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mchain Coin Trading

Mchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

