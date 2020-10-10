Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.88

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.73. Medicure shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

The company has a market cap of $7.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)

Medicure Inc, a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. The company primarily markets and sells AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, as well as AGGRASTAT high-dose bolus regimen for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non ST elevated acute coronary syndrome.

