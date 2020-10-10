MediShares (MDS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.47 Million

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. MediShares has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and $150,237.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OTCBTC and Gate.io. During the last week, MediShares has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00250657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00037956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00092407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.67 or 0.01521349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00157098 BTC.

MediShares Token Profile

MediShares launched on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares.

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OTCBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

