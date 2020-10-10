MenaPay Tops 24 Hour Volume of $117,202.00 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $117,202.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. One MenaPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, ABCC, Hanbitco and Dcoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00250657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00037956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00092407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.67 or 0.01521349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00157098 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,137,876 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio.

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Dcoin, Sistemkoin and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.