Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $184.31

Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (LON:MRC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.31 and traded as high as $199.20. Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at $198.40, with a volume of 998,767 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 184.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 186.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25.

Get Mercantile Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.20%.

In other news, insider Jeremy Tigue acquired 10,996 shares of Mercantile Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.37) per share, with a total value of £19,902.76 ($26,006.48).

About Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.