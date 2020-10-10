Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.91

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and traded as high as $4.50. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 32,967 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mesa Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 84.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,297 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.92% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MTR)

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

