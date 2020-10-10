Metal Market Capitalization Achieves $21.50 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Metal has a total market cap of $21.50 million and approximately $11.81 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One Metal token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00002894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00041364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $575.44 or 0.05072172 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00032146 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00053498 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

MTL is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

