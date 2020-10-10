MIB Coin (MIB) Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $293,641.34 and approximately $349.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinBene and IDCM.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000758 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000154 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MIB Coin Token Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 384,421,103 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,119,175 tokens. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinsuper and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.