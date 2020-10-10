Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.26

Shares of Microbix Biosystems Inc (TSE:MBX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.27. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 1,302 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $28.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.30.

Microbix Biosystems Company Profile (TSE:MBX)

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, manufactures viral and bacterial antigens and reagents for the diagnostics industry worldwide. The company produces infectious disease antigens, including viral, bacterial, and parasitic products, which are used in various applications, such as immunodiagnostic assays comprising ELISA, chemiluminescent automated immunoassays, immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, latex agglutination, rapid tests, and flow cytometry; controls for diagnostic assays.

