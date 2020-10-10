Mixin Market Capitalization Tops $72.21 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for $138.34 or 0.01218851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $72.21 million and $1.02 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,959 tokens. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

