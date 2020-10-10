MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.31

MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and traded as high as $23.65. MMA Capital shares last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 6,723 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.04.

Get MMA Capital alerts:

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 175.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MMA Capital in the first quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MMA Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 45.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MMA Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. 24.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC)

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for MMA Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMA Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.