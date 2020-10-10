Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.24.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of MRNA opened at $73.00 on Friday. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 17.30.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The company had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. The firm’s revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $1,375,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $6,497,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,543.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 752,173 shares of company stock valued at $53,728,083. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,279 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $68,886,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $66,194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 43.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 438,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

