Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Hits $0.26

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002283 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, CoinBene, LBank and OKEx. During the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $5.09 million and $139,367.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00248636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00091640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00037575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.01519306 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00156221 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points’ launch date was July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moeda.in.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Binance, CoinBene, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.