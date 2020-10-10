Monero Classic Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 435.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 129.4% higher against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $114.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.66 or 0.01023699 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003213 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000596 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

